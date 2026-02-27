The NFL Combine is in full swing, and this means that many owners, coaches, general managers, and other front office members of organizations are all together in Indianapolis, Indiana. The NFL report cards come out at this time of year as well, and it has become a major deal in the league.

Earlier on Thursday, the report cards were leaked by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The NFL has now sent a strict memo to the teams in the league after the leak.

“We understand that the NFL Players Association posted its ‘Team Report Cards' on its players-only website today, and we are aware that the media is reporting some of the purported results. As we previously advised, the admissions made by the union and its counsel during the grievance hearing— including that: (i) the Report Cards are ‘union speech'; (ii) the union cherry-picks which topics and responses to include and exclude; (iii) players have no role in drafting the Report Cards commentary; (iv) the union chooses which anonymous player quotations to include and which ones to leave out; and (v) the union determines how much weight to allocate to each topic before assigning the ‘grades'—confirmed that the Report Cards are neither reliable nor scientifically valid.”

“In fact, these admissions explain the union's ongoing and steadfast refusal to share any data or information about the process that it inaccurately tries to characterize as ‘scientifically valid.'”

It is interesting to see this development. The NFL is saying that the leaked report cards are neither valid nor reliable. We are not too far out from when New York Jets' owner Woody Johnson wanted the report cards banned, essentially.

Stay tuned for more information about the ungoing fued between the owners, NFL, and NFLPA regarding these end of the year report cards.