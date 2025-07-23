With the trade deadline less than a week away, the Kansas City Royals are facing a tricky decision — keep veteran right-hander Seth Lugo and continue a push toward the postseason, or move him for controllable talent to strengthen the roster long term. One name that’s surfaced in connection with Kansas City: Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Royals have made it clear that if they deal Lugo, they want controllable outfield help in return. That requirement could lead them to Duran, whose athleticism, versatility, and team control through 2028 make him a prime target. Though Boston is currently in a playoff position and may be reluctant to deal from its major league roster, its outfield depth could open the door for a move.

Duran, 28, hasn’t replicated the All-Star form he showed in 2024 — when he led the league in doubles and triples and finished eighth in MVP voting — but he’s still producing solid numbers in 2025. He’s slashing .257/.323/.433 with nine homers and 16 steals in 101 games and offers the versatility to play all three outfield spots.

The Royals are keeping tabs on Jarren Duran

The Royals, meanwhile, rank near the bottom of the league in runs scored and need offensive production, particularly in the outfield. Lugo has been one of their few bright spots this season, posting a 2.94 ERA through 18 starts. Given his consistent performance and the likelihood he opts out of his $15 million player option for 2026, Kansas City may look to maximize his value now.

Still, the Royals aren’t rushing to move Lugo. The 35-year-old has become a clubhouse leader and key piece of the rotation. Kansas City believes it could re-sign him in the offseason and would be willing to extend a qualifying offer, which could bring back a compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere. That leverage gives the Royals the ability to hold out for a significant return — such as a player like Duran.

Boston, for its part, has a logjam in the outfield with Cedanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, and top prospect Roman Anthony all deserving playing time. That depth could make Duran expendable, but the Red Sox won’t move him for a rental. The Royals would likely have to include prospect capital — possibly from their catching depth, where Carter Jensen, Blake Mitchell, and Ramon Ramirez offer promising options.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has familiarity with Lugo from their time together on Team Puerto Rico during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which could help in any potential discussions.

Even if Kansas City stays in the race, the opportunity to add a player like Duran — who fits both current and future needs — could be too enticing to pass up. If the Royals believe they can remain competitive without Lugo, flipping him for a long-term building block may be the savvy move. As the deadline nears, the Royals' balancing act between present performance and future upside remains one of the more intriguing stories to watch.