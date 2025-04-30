Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. added another chapter to his rising legend by extending his hitting streak to 20 games — becoming the first MLB player to achieve the feat in 2025, per MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is the first player with a 20-game hitting streak in 2025!”

And it couldn't come at a better time for the surging Kansas City squad.

Witt's historic run also places him among just eight players in Royals history to notch such a streak. After stumbling out of the gate with an 8-14 record, the Royals offense has roared to life, going 8-2 over their last 10 games. It's no coincidence that this turnaround aligns with Witt's scorching stretch at the plate.

The 24-year old shortstop, already an MLB MVP race contender, is slashing .315/.381/.477 with a 138 wRC+ across 25 games. Witt has racked up 1.5 WAR, two homers, 11 RBIs, and eight stolen bases while posting an impressive .858 OPS. His elite blend of speed, defense, and clutch hitting has fueled both personal accolades and team momentum.

Already a cornerstone of the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. continues to build one of the most impressive resumes in the league. With a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, Batting Title, and All-Star selection already under his belt, Witt is now adding a historic hitting streak to his growing legacy. His consistent production has sparked the current Royals win streak, breathing new life into a team that struggled early in the season.

As the MLB MVP race heats up, Witt's red-hot bat and well-rounded game make him a serious contender to dethrone Aaron Judge for the award. Game after game, his value becomes more undeniable– not just as a hitter, but as a leader who drives the entire Royals offense.

If he keeps up this torrid stretch, the Royals won't just be chasing a Wild Card spot — they could be watching their franchise star bring home his first MVP trophy.