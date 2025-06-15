Bobby Witt Jr. wasn't happy with how he and the Kansas City Royals performed in their 4-0 shutout loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics took a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run homer from Max Muncy. They later added a run in the fourth following an RBI double from Luis Urias. The squad scored their final run in the seventh inning as Lawrence Butler fired a solo shot down center field.

Throughout the night, the Royals was unable to respond with any run on the board. They also couldn't stop the Athletics from having their way as they went 6-for-33 in their total at-bats.

Witt reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Anne Rogers. They even held a team meeting, addressing their issues as they look to improve their results moving forward.

“We have to figure something out. We have to change something. So the time was now,” Witt said.

What's next for Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

It's a big step for Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals to take. They need to address their current struggles as they need to get their season back on track.

The Royals were unable to put any runs on the board, going 4-for-31 in their total at-bats. They also failed to put any pressure on the Athletics' pitchers, only getting one walk for the entire game. As a result, they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, losing momentum as they close in on the midway point of the season.

Kansas City has a 34-37 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the AL Central Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals will look to bounce back in their series finale against the Athletics. That matchup will take place on June 15 at 2:10 p.m. ET.