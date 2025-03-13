Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. exited Wednesday's spring training game in Peoria, Arizona, after getting hit by a fastball in ht fifth inning of a contest versus the Seattle Mariners.

However, it doesn't seem that the infielder suffered a major injury, with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that Witt did not break a bone.

“Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. did not suffer a broken bone when he was hit on the left forearm by a 96-mph fastball today, sources tell ESPN. While the timetable for his return is unclear, Witt is expected to avoid a long absence,” Passan noted on X (formerly Twitter).

Witt seemingly grimaced in pain and fell to the ground after getting hit by the pitch from right-hander relief pitcher Andrés Muñoz. Royals manager Matt Quatraro later shared that the 2024 batting champion said that “he just lost feeling in his fingers, but he said it was coming back. They’re going to get an X-ray just to make sure,” per Anne Rogers of MLB.com

The Royals also provided an update about Witt's injury via social media, saying that he has a contusion on his left forearm, but the X-rays taken did not reveal a fracture, adding that the 2024 All-Star shortstop will be “reevaluated” Thursday morning.

Witt helped allay fears of a long absence among fans when he shared a two-emoji post as a reaction to the Royals' update on X.

👍🙏 https://t.co/a6TtYIsTNU — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Considering his importance to the Royals and how close the start of the 2025 MLB regular season is from Opening Day, it can be fair to expect Witt to miss the remainder of Kansas City's schedule in spring training.

Witt, who made his MLB debut in 2022, has already become one of the best talents in the big leagues. In 2024, the former first-round pick slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs through 709 plate appearances while missing only a game. He finished second in the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player voting, just behind New York Yankee superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.

The Royals will open their 2025 campaign on March 27 for the start of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.