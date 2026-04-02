The Kansas City Royals have placed closer Carlos Estevez on the 15-day injured list with a left foot contusion, retroactive to March 29, following an injury sustained during his season debut against the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Wednesday.

Michael Harris II's 103.5 mph comebacker struck the right-hander just below the ankle in the ninth inning. Although X-rays returned negative, Estevez has been wearing a walking boot, and discomfort persisted when he attempted to throw beyond 60 feet.

The injury came during a difficult outing in which Estevez finished with just one out while allowing six runs on three hits and two walks. The appearance ended with a walk-off grand slam by Dominic Smith in a 6-2 loss. He threw only 12 strikes out of 27 pitches and generated just one swing and miss.

Velocity concerns have also been hard to ignore. After averaging nearly 97 mph on his fastball in 2024 and around 96 mph in 2025, Estrvez's velocity dipped below 90 mph during spring training. In his only regular-season appearance, his fastball averaged 91.2 mph, a 4.7 mph drop from his average this past season. These struggles follow a spring in which his diminished velocity raised concerns, continuing a trend that also affected his strikeout rate last year.

Estevez is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign in which he posted a 2.45 ERA and led Major League Baseball with 42 saves, earning an All-Star selection. His time on the IL should allow him to recover physically and make mechanical adjustments. During this period, he will continue light throwing and work on his delivery and tempo, with a minor-league rehab assignment likely once healthy.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled right-hander Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha. Cruz, 26, compiled a 3.74 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 45.2 innings this past season and features a fastball averaging around 98 mph. He also allowed two runs in one inning during his Triple-A appearance this season.

While Estevez is recovering, Lucas Erceg is expected to handle most save opportunities, with John Schreiber and Matt Strahm also contributing in high-leverage roles. Estevez is eligible to return on April 14.