On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals lost to the Minnesota Twins 5-1. Before the game, catcher Carter Jensen was scratched after oversleeping—something he admitted to, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

“I didn't wake up to my alarm. Slept through it. Don't really have an excuse — nor should I. It sucks. It happens. I feel like I let teammates down, coaches down. Just learn from it and just know it.”

However, a clip resurfaced of Jensen talking about setting alarms that have gone viral, which doesn't help him, per Bobby Witt. In the video, Jensen appears at the end as the team heads to practice.

He makes a startling admission: he needs no more than one or even two alarms to wake up.

“This is embarrassing, ” he said. “But I need six to eight alarms; it's not good.”

Something like that raises alarm bells for a catcher and a team with budding potential.

So far, the Royals are off to a 3-3 start to the year. Last year, they finished at 82-80 and missed the postseason. Also, Jensen played in 20 games and batted .300 with 18 hits, three home runs, and 13 RBIs.

Already, Jensen is being touted as a top contender for the American League Rookie of the Year honors. Not only that, but some are anticipating that the Royals will actually be good enough to win the World Series.

Those possibilities could come to fruition in part if Jensen can develop proper sleeping habits so he can wake up on time.