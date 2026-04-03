Some drama ensued for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday after top prospect Carter Jensen, who was slated to start against the Minnesota Twins at home, overslept and proceeded to arrive late at Kauffman Stadium prior to their 5-1 loss.

The Royals then deemed that Jensen wouldn't be able to get ready on time, decided to bench him and start 36-year-old Salvador Perez at catcher instead even after Perez, who was penciled in to start at DH, started all nine innings the previous night.

It's clear that the Royals coaching staff and locker room wasn't pleased with Jensen's tardiness that put Perez at such a tough position as a veteran who's accrued so much mileage throughout his career. But Vinnie Pasquantino told reporters that there was a sigh of relief as well that Jensen's earlier absence was simply a result of oversleeping.

“You got a 36-year-old catcher who’s preparing to DH then his world gets a little rocked. Credit to Salvy today for being ready. First and foremost, we’re glad Carter’s okay. That was the initial thought when trying to get a hold of his parents. It's a growing moment. He's really young, there's some things that cannot happen and that's one of them. He's gonna have to wear it on the chin,” Pasquantino said, via Talkin' Baseball on X (formerly Twitter).

“You got a 36-year-old catcher who’s preparing to DH then his world gets a little rocked… We’re glad Carter’s okay. That was the initial thought when trying to get a hold of his parents." -Vinnie Pasquantino after Royals rookie Carter Jansen overslept (via @McKenzieMNelson) pic.twitter.com/4GJubMmL2l — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2026

Carter Jensen experiences teaching moment early in Royals tenure

The Royals clearly view Jensen as an important piece of their future, the heir apparent to Perez. But Jensen is only 22 years of age and has plenty of things to learn on how to be a consummate professional.

Jensen received a benching and was reduced to mop-up duties on Tuesday night. He caught the final inning but did not make an appearance at the plate. Maybe tomorrow, Jensen would be the first in the stadium so he can make amends for his error today.