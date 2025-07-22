This year, Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone is having a historic season. Earlier this month, he hit the longest home run for a rookie in franchise history, 466 feet against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now, he's added another dimension to his still-growing aura with another dinger. This time, it came in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Caglianone put the Royals ahead with a shot to leftfield and sent a fan descending into the basket, per Talkin Baseball.

This fan went INTO the basket at Wrigley to get this Jac Caglianone homer pic.twitter.com/ph0yJkRhaU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

In keeping with tradition, the fan got up and threw the ball back onto the field. As of now, Caglianone is batting .146 with four home runs and 9 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Royals are trying to reach 500 with a record of 48-52.

This season, Caglianone has had his share of moments. In the beginning, Caglianone had a decent debut. He had a four-hit weekend in June against the Chicago White Sox.

Shortly thereafter, he showed enthusiasm for his home debut against the New York Yankees. Ultimately, he lived up to that by coming away with an RBI, a standing ovation from the crowd, and the approval of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Already, he has shown his capabilities.

Jac Caglianone and his potential with the Royals

Caglianone is coming off a stellar stint in the minor leagues. He battled .322 with 64 hits, 15 home runs, and 56 RBIs with the Triple A Omaha Storm Chasers.

Altogether, Caglianone has shown potential as a viable power hitter and a trustworthy hitter in the cleanup spot. Even though he had shown some struggles in the minors, Caglianone has found ways to come through and showcase his budding potential.

In the long run, the Royals aim to maximize his talents by developing him into a versatile player. He has played both right field and first base.