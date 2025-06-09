The Kansas City Royals lost a series to the Chicago White Sox over the weekend to fall to 34-32. But they had a big prospect make a splash on the big stage over the weekend. After brutal luck in his first games, Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone had a four-hit game over the weekend. Now, he is set to make his home debut with the Royals against the Yankees this week. He told Jay Cohen of The Associated Press that he is ready to greet the Kauffman Stadium debut.

“I’m super fired up. I think I’m more excited for that than I was for the actual debut itself,” Caglianone said. “I have a lot of family and friends coming to that, so I’m excited to see them, and I’m excited to see all the fans at (Kauffman Stadium).”

On Sunday, Caglianone slapped three singles and a double to help the Royals beat the White Sox. They brought him up to help with their offense, which is exactly what they did in that game. With Salvador Perez and Michael Massey struggling at the plate, the pressure is on the youngster to produce immediately.

The Royals drafted Caglianone sixth overall in last year's MLB Draft. He was a two-way star at the University of Florida, earning the nickname ‘Jac-Tani' for his pitching prowess. But he's since dropped the pitching and focused only on the hitting. He hit .322 with a .982 OPS in 50 games between AA and AAA this year.

In six MLB games, Caglianone has started four times in right field and twice as the designated hitter. He did pick up two innings at first base on Saturday against Chicago. This adds to the pile of players who can play first and DH for the Royals, including Freddie Fermin, Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino. Expect Caglianone to play a lot of outfield as his rookie season continues.