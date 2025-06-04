The Kansas City Royals made headlines in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft when they picked Jac Caglianone. The former Florida Gator pitched and hit in college and was one of the best players in his class. Caglianone made his MLB debut with the Royals alongside Bobby Witt Jr. on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals after Matt Quatraro called him up.

After Witt Jr. hit a two-run home run in the first inning, Caglianone drove a ball deep into the outfield in his first major league at-bat in the second. Unfortunately, Victor Scott II ranged over and made a great play.

Victor Scott II robs Jac Caglianone in his first Major League at-bat! 😱 pic.twitter.com/48mohGTEta — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scott II's leaping catch wowed fans in St. Louis and galvanized his team. The Cardinals scored seven unanswered run to take a commanding lead. Despite the highlight-reel catch made by Scott II, Quatraro has a lot to like about his first round pick.

After pitching and hitting in college, Caglianone announced that he would focus on being a position player as a pro. The move appears to have paid off so far. In the 2025 season, he averages .322 at the plate with 15 home runs across 199 at-bats. Fans will wait to see if Quatraro keeps him around or if he will go back to Salvador Perez in the DH spot.

If Caglianone stays with the Royals, he brings contact and power to an offense that is only getting better. Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Perez are turning the corner. Because of that, the Royals have a chance to make a move in the American League Central.

While Scott II robbed Caglianone of his first major league hit, it won't be long before the rookie makes an impact. The Royals need at least one more player to provide consistent offense outside of their superstar. Witt Jr. is in the MVP race in the AL. However, he and Quatraro need Kansas City's role players to step up in order to get back to the postseason.