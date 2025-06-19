The Kansas City Royals picked Jac Caglianone with the sixth pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. Since bringing him into their organization, the outfielder has shown out at every level. Caglianone was finally called up on June 3 and has not looked back. He hit another milestone against Jacob Latz and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday's game, notching his first MLB home run.

After Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run shot in the first inning to give the Royals a lead, Caglianone took advantage of the new pitcher. He caught up to an elevated fastball and hit Latz's pitch 387 feet to right center field.

Caglianone's swing did more than give Kansas City a 3-0 lead. After hitting just .196 heading into Wednesday's game against the Rangers, the rookie showed that his power has not completely left him.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro has moved Caglianone down in his order after his slow start. However, his power is something the team desperately needs. Kansas City has the pitching necessary to get them into the playoffs. Despite their strength on the mound, their bats will determine just how far the team can go this season.

Caglianone's home run is a big moment for the Royals' rookie, but he is not the only first-year player doing well in Kansas City. Royals pitcher Noah Cameron impressed throughout his first five MLB starts, giving up one run or less in each appearance. He bounced back from a poor outing against the New York Yankees and is still in contention for this year's Rookie of the Year Award.

The Royals have not had a player win Rookie of the Year honors since Angel Berroa did back in 2003. If Caglianone uses his home run to build momentum, he could enter the race and make some noise. Unfortunately, he has some ground to make up in order to catch players like Jacob Wilson. The Athletic's shortstop is the current favorite to win the award.

Caglianone's home run gave his team a commanding lead over the Rangers. Latz was able to get out of his outing without further damage. Unfortunately for him, Kansas City jumped out to an early lead thanks to their highly-touted rookie outfielder.

All eyes will be on Caglianone as he continues to navigate his rookie season. If he develops into a premier hitter, the Royals can add him to a promising core that features Bobby Witt Jr. and Pasquantino. For now, though, fans can marvel at the first home run of what they hope is a long, successful career.