The Kansas City Royals do not have as storied a history as some other teams in Major League Baseball. The Royals have Bobby Witt Jr. to lead the way now, but few stars have donned their uniform. They will honor one of them this weekend as Mike Moustakas retires with the team on Saturday. Moustakas got his first chance in the major leagues from Ned Yost, the team's manager at the time.

After 13 years and stints with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels, Moustakas returned to the Royals for his retirement.

Moustakas will deliver a speech at his retirement ceremony later in the day, likely before the Royals take on the Detroit Tigers. The 36-year-old admitted that he is nervous, but ready to express his gratitude, according to MLB.com reporter Anna Rodgers.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to say thank you to all the people that got me to this point,” Moustakas said.

It has not been announced yet, but fans expect that Moustakas will join the team's Hall of Fame soon. He might not make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but fans consider him one of the best Royals of all time. During the eight years that he spent playing for Yost, Moustakas earned two All-Star nods and won a World Series in 2015, leading the teams offense.

After Kansas City traded him away in 2018, Moustakas bounced around the league. The infielder spent time with the Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, and Angels since then. After failing to make his way into the Chicago White Sox lineup, Moustakas decided it was time to hang up his cleats.

Yost and other Royals legends will support Moustakas as he handles his retirement. The Kansas City franchise will always have a special spot in its heart for what he was able to do for them. Regardless of how nervous he might be, Moustakas' career has earned the admiration of all the fans that will be cheering for him.