The Kansas City Royals and manager Matt Quatraro needed somewhere to turn after the news that Cole Ragans will skip another start with injury. They will hand the ball over to Noah Cameron, the team's No. 5 prospect ahead of Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cameron will make his debut in front of Michael Wacha and the rest of the Royals pitching staff as he fights for a spot in the Majors.

Cameron is playing well in 2025 in the minor leagues. He more than earned his start against the Rays with an impressive arsenal, according to MLB.com. Quatraro hopes that the 25-year-old shows that he is ready to make the next step into the majors. His emergence as a reliable starter gives him another trustworthy arm to turn to.

Ragans is struggling so far this season when compared to last year's campaign. His numbers are down across the board, and his absences from the rotation are concerning. Kansas City doesn't have a lot of places to turn to when it comes to pitching. Cameron putting forward a good performance would change a lot for a Royals team with its eyes on the playoffs.

Offensively, the Royals are struggling. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez lead a dangerous lineup on paper, but it hasn't translated onto the field this season. They are near the bottom of the league in batting average and total runs scored. Because of that, pitching is all the more important moving forward. Luckily for them, the Royals pitchers have been elite this season.

Having Ragans in and out of the lineup makes it difficult for the team to pivot. When he doesn't take the mound, Quatraro is left scrambling. If Cameron proves that he can hold his own, he could be part of the long-term solution.

At the end of the day, Cameron and the Royals have an opportunity. If things go well, the youngster could be a staple of the Royals rotation moving forward.