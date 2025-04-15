The Kansas City Royals came up short against the New York Yankees on Monday night, falling 4-1 at Yankee Stadium in the first meeting between the two teams since the 2024 ALDS. Royals starter Seth Lugo took the loss, but if it's any consolation, he pulled off a bonkers feat in the process.

As Tom Verducci pointed out on the game broadcast, Lugo had thrown nine different pitch types by 8:20 p.m. ET, when the game was still in the fifth inning.

Lugo, now 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA on the young season, is known for his wide array of pitches and he doesn't hesitate to unfurl them all. By the time his 6.2 innings were done, he had thrown 10. He threw 98 total pitches, with 22 four-seam fastballs to lead the way. He also threw 16 curveballs and sinkers each, 11 cutters, eight changeups and sliders, seven slow curves, five slurves, four splitters and a sweeper, according to FanGraphs.

The velocity on his pitches ranged from 73.6 mph to 92.2 mph. Overall, he threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes, walking two Yankees and striking out four.

Royals pitcher Seth Lugo also allows wild home run feat

The Yankees scored all four of their runs on Monday via the solo home run, all off of Lugo. That makes Lugo only the fifth Royals pitcher ever to allow at least four runs, all on solo shots, and the first since 2016 (Chris Young). Young gave up five runs that day, also against the Yankees. The others, Zack Greinke, Jeff Suppan and Jim Pittsley, all gave up four apiece.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, Trent Grisham and Ben Rice were the four Yankees to go yard on Lugo, and after the game, Chisholm explained the New York approach.

“We all know that he’s very aggressive in the zone; he doesn’t like to walk people,” he said, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com. “If you watch his last couple of games, he’s really been in the strike zone a lot, and in the strike zone early. I think we went up there with a plan of attack [to] get your pitch early. He throws eight or nine pitches, but get your pitch early and attack it.”

The Royals will try to get back on track against new Yankees ace Max Fried on Tuesday night.