The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen suffered a tough setback Friday when the team placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list with a right teres major strain. The injury is classified as a Grade 1 strain—the least severe—but Harvey will remain in Kansas City to begin a rehab program while the team heads out on a 10-day road trip.

Harvey, 30, had gotten off to a blistering start in 2025, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings across six appearances. He allowed just one hit, issued no walks, and struck out seven. The hard-throwing righty appeared to be in top form after battling injuries over the past few seasons, but he began feeling discomfort in his shoulder/armpit area while warming up during Thursday’s game. He alerted the training staff after the game, leading to an MRI that revealed the strain.

“Hopefully it’s mild enough to be a very short stint on the IL,” said manager Matt Quatraro. “But nonetheless, he is on the IL.”

In Harvey’s absence, the Royals recalled right-hander Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha. Cruz wasted no time making an impression, throwing a scoreless seventh inning in Friday’s 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Featuring a fastball that touched 98 mph and a sharp slider, Cruz will now have an opportunity to carve out a more significant role.

Royals bullpen needs guys to step up in Hunter Harvey's absence

“He’s got big stuff, he’s not scared,” Quatraro said of Cruz. “He’s able to pitch in a lot of different roles, go multiple innings if needed. It’s a good opportunity for him.”

Harvey’s injury is a blow for a Kansas City bullpen that had emerged as a strength early in the season. Alongside Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg, Harvey helped anchor a late-inning trio that had allowed just one earned run across 17 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts. Estévez has notched four saves, while Harvey frequently appeared in tight spots to set the tone.

“Especially with the way his tenure with us started—just a few games last year and then the back thing—it’s frustrating,” Quatraro said. “To be back and throwing well this spring and early in the season, and then feel something while warming up… it’s very unfortunate. Definitely feel for him.”

With Harvey sidelined, Quatraro indicated that the Royals will continue to lean on Estévez and Erceg, while mixing and matching based on matchups. John Schreiber, Angel Zerpa, and Daniel Lynch IV—who has not allowed a run in 27 2/3 innings dating back to last August—will all take on increased responsibility.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the depth we have,” Quatraro said. “We’ll adjust based on the situation. That’s part of the game.” Harvey will be re-evaluated next week as the Royals monitor his recovery.