The Kansas City Royals’ postseason hopes took a major hit Thursday as the team placed right-hander Seth Lugo on the 15-day injured list with lower back strain. The move takes effect retroactively from September 1, keeping the 35-year-old out for at least two starts right in the thick of the Royals’ American League playoff push.

Lugo was originally scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, but rookie Noah Cameron (7-6, 2.92 ERA) was pushed into the rotation instead. Manager Matt Quatraro explained that Lugo attempted to play catch twice this week but continued to experience stiffness, leading to the IL decision.

The veteran has been a mainstay in Kansas City’s rotation since he arrived in 2024, when he posted a 3.00 ERA over 33 starts and finished second in AL Cy Young voting behind Tarik Skubal. That success earned him a two-year, $46 million extension in July 2025, removing him from trade speculation at the deadline.

However, Lugo has struggled mightily since the All-Star break. After carrying a 2.67 ERA into mid-July, he owns a 7.51 ERA across nine starts since, including a 9.11 ERA and 2.03 WHIP in his six August appearances. His overall season line sits at 8-7 with a 4.15 ERA, 125 strikeouts, and 154 1/3 innings pitched.

Lugo’s downturn has coincided with the Royals’ playoff battle. Entering Thursday, Kansas City holds a 70-69 record, sitting 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s third Wild Card spot. The Texas Rangers (72-69) are also ahead in the standings, further crowding the race.

The Royals will now turn to right-hander Stephen Kolek to fill Lugo’s rotation spot. The Royals acquired 27-year-old Kolek from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline, sending catcher Freddy Fermin to San Diego in the deal. He made his Royals debut last weekend against Detroit, allowing just one run across six innings in a 3-1 win. Across 15 starts this year with San Diego and Kansas City, Kolek has compiled a 3.99 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings. While his strikeout rate is modest (16.5%), he has paired it with a strong 51.9% ground ball rate and 7.3% walk rate.

At Triple-A Omaha, Kolek has shown similar underlying skills but a high .400 BABIP has contributed to an inflated 6.26 ERA. Still, Kansas City sees him as capable of holding down a rotation spot until Lugo’s return as they chase their first playoff berth since 2015