The Kansas City Royals were able to defeat the Chicago Cubs in their latest game, and though it may not mean much to some, others could feel differently. Seth Lugo is one of those people, and as the trade deadline approaches, the Cubs have been interested in him. Most players seem to know when they're in trade rumors, and Lugo is no different, so when he was asked about the deadline, he kept it real about the Royals.

“This is our team, and I’m part of it,” Lugo said via The Athletic. “I want to be here, through thick and thin. It’s a good clubhouse. It’s a good team. We just got to be more consistent, and keep playing like we can, and we’ll be all right.”

The Royals know that if they can keep winning, it would be less likely chance of anybody to be traded. That's first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's mindset, and he doesn't want to see Lugo be moved.

“I’d really like to see him with a Royals jersey on for his next start,” Pasquantino said while gesturing to Lugo's locker. “We’re trying to make that happen. That’s up to us.”

The next week will mean a lot, not just for the Royals, but for other teams as well. If you're a team that has a chance to make a playoff push, it makes sense to stand pat or try to make or move or two to improve. For teams that came out of the All-Star break and lost a few games, it may be time for them to decide if they should be sellers.

The Royals are currently 50-53 and in third place in the AL Central. They've been up and down since coming back from the break, but it looks like they want to see if they can make a run.