The Kansas City Royals just finished their three-game series against the New York Yankees. It was a brutal series for Kansas City, as the team got swept in this matchup. It was the second time this season in which Kansas City was swept by New York, finishing the season series 0-6. After the loss on Thursday, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino got brutally honest about his team's performance.

After the Royals' 1-0 loss on Thursday, Pasquantino kept his reaction short, sweet, and to the point. The 27-year-old first baseman admitted that after the tough sweep, Kansas City just needs to play much better, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

“That series sucked, plain and simple,” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “[Starter Seth] Lugo was unbelievable tonight, and we gave him nothing. We just simply have to be better.”

It's been a rough go for Vinnie Pasquantino and the Royals as a whole so far this season. They own a 34-35 record heading into Friday's contest against the Athletics and are 10.5 games behind the first-placed Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. Kansas City is also in fourth place in the division.

The good news is there's still plenty of time for the Royals to mount a comeback this season. But the bats have to get hot. Vinnie Pasquantino has been decent for Kansas City, but if he were to take it to another level, then the team would largely benefit. Through 265 at-bats, he owns a .279 batting average and .333 OBP while recording 74 hits, 10 home runs, and 38 RBIs.

Kansas City's next three-game series is against the Athletics at home. It's an opportunity for Vinnie Pasquantino and the Royals to get back on track and potentially get the record back above .500. Game 1 of the series kicks off at 8:10 p.m. on Friday night. Michael Wacha is expected to start on the mound in this one.