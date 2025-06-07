The Kansas City Royals have quite the pair of sluggers. There is Vinnie Pasquantino, better known as “Pasquatch,” and then there's Maikel Garcia, who could be traded before the deadline.

Both know how to exalt power at the plate. This is evident by their back-to-back home runs against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, per MLB.

They did so in the top of the third inning with the Royals trailing the White Sox 1-0.

Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino go back-to-back to put the @Royals ahead ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XrfgCPUAFT — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Garcia is batting .311 with 69 hits, six home runs, and 29 RBIs. Conversely, Pasquantino is batting .267 with 65 hits, eight home runs, and 36 RBIs.

Both have played with the Royals for four seasons each. Garcia signed with the club in 2016. Three years later, the Royals drafted Pasquantino.

The Royals are 33-30 thus far and remain in 4th place in the American League Central. Garcia and Pasquantino have the makings of being an effective tandem.

The Royals' dynamic duo

Both Garcia and Pasquantino add a dimension of strength and stamina to Kansas City's lineup. Garcia can hit for average as well as providing speed on the basepaths.

Thus far, he has 13 stolen bases to his name. Pasquantino brings the power at the plate and generates high RBI totals. In addition, Garcia and Pasquantino utilized their respective skills to come through at notable moments.

On April 4, both finished the game with 3 RBIs each against the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals went on to win 8-2.

On May 24, it was Garcia who brought home Pasquantino and Freddy Fermin with a go-ahead single in the 3rd inning against the Minnesota Twins. Kansas City went up 2-0 and won the game 2-1.

On Thursday, Pasquantino hit a go-ahead single against the St. Louis Cardinals that brought in Garcia. Kansas City took a 5-4 lead in the 1oth inning. They went on to win 6-5.

In the area of leadership, both were recognized by the Royals as “May Literacy Leaders”