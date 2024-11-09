Longtime Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks officially joined the Los Angeles Angels this week, signaling a decisive shift from his former team. The Angels completed a $2.5 million, one-year deal with Hendricks on Thursday.

Although Hendricks has a deep affection for Chicago, he’s also a realist. Aware of how his recent struggles — particularly a rough start to 2024 — could impact his prospects, he understood the limitations he’d face as a free agent at 34.

Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs parting ways

‘‘Of course, I would have loved to be a Cub my whole life, if it could have happened,’’ said the longtime Cubs pitcher.

‘‘But you have to produce, and it just didn’t happen for me. They’re in the window right now where they’re really looking to go win with what they have set up. And I’m happy for that.

What Hendricks couldn’t have predicted was how swiftly the Los Angeles Angels would pursue him. Just a half-hour from his hometown, the team presented an ideal chance to keep pitching. Yet, accepting their offer also meant closing the chapter on his impactful career in Chicago.

‘‘For myself, I’m just happy I have another opportunity to play baseball. I just love pitching and playing so much, and I’m so excited to be joining . . . the Angels. They have so many good, young players. I’m so excited to meet these young pitchers. And I just love talking baseball, talking pitching, especially with the young guys,” Hendricks continued.

Kyle Hendricks dedicated his entire major league career to the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 97-81 record and a 3.68 ERA across 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons.

The 34-year-old was the final player from the Cubs' memorable 2016 World Series team, which famously broke the franchise’s 108-year title drought.

The Angels made room for Hendricks on their 40-man roster by designating right-hander Ryan Miller for assignment.

Hendricks time with the Cubs

An All-Star in 2016, Hendricks posted a stellar 16-8 record with an MLB-leading 2.13 ERA. In the World Series, he delivered 4⅓ scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 1-0 Game 3 loss to Cleveland and then pitched 4⅔ innings in Chicago's dramatic 8-7 victory in 10 innings in Game 7.

In his final season under a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cubs, the Angels' new addition went 4-12 with a 6.27 ERA across 24 starts. However, he fared better in a brief stint as a reliever, posting a 3.14 ERA over five appearances from May 23 to June 14.

In his last game with the Cubs on September 28 at Wrigley Field, Hendricks allowed just two hits over 7⅓ innings, receiving a heartfelt ovation from the fans. He then emerged from the dugout to wave in appreciation.

Kyle Hendricks may never have earned an All-Star nod, and the Hall of Fame is unlikely in his future, but his career has been a solid one, marked by consistency. What will define his legacy, however, is his role as a Chicago Cub.

He was a steady force who played a key part in transforming a long-suffering franchise into a World Series champion. As the final holdover from that legendary team, he earned third place in the National League Cy Young Award voting during their championship year.