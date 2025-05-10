The Los Angeles Angels entered the 2025 MLB campaign with the potential to surprise fans, and they did for a little bit, but the holes on the roster are proving too big and plentiful for them to overcome to this point. And they may not get filled anytime soon, at least as far as the bullpen is concerned. Hard-throwing relief pitcher Ben Joyce, who has been on the injured list for the last month with shoulder inflammation, is now being transferred to the 60-day IL, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.

The injury is more serious than either he or the team initially thought. Joyce's chances of seeing the mound again in 2025 are worryingly shrinking. He admitted having concern, per Blum, but is hoping for the best when he sees a doctor next week. Considering the young right-hander has struggled to stay healthy in the past, this is a potentially devastating update.

Joyce has a 6.23 ERA in five appearances this season, tallying just one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. The 2022 third-round draft pick offers much appeal due to his ability to throw an 105 mph fastball. An electric pitching arsenal loses much of its effect when it is accompanied by serious durability issues. All the Angels can do now is hope Joyce avoids surgery.

While the 24-year-old recovers, Los Angeles must figure out a way to play competitive baseball. Halos general manager Perry Minasian made several roster moves, perhaps in an attempt to light a fire under the 15-21 ballclub. The team is selecting the contract of righty Shaun Anderson, recalling outfielder Matthew Lugo, placing outfielder Gustavo Campero on the 10-day IL and optioning 22-year-old reliever Ryan Johnson to the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils.

This franchise continues to fire darts, hoping that enough will land on the board and lead to a long-awaited turnaround. But If the Angels remain on their current trajectory, they will post their 10th consecutive losing season.