The Los Angeles Angels will be without veteran closer Kenley Jansen for their upcoming road series at Coors Field, as the right-hander will not travel to Denver due to ongoing heart-related concerns. The decision is a precaution tied to Jansen’s history with atrial fibrillation, which is known to be aggravated by the high altitude.

Jansen confirmed he would skip the trip, noting that it’s simply not worth the risk. MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that the four-time All-Star would stay back due to his heart condition.

“#Angels closer Kenley Jansen won't make the trip to Colorado because of his heart condition. Said he's just being cautious because it's so late in the season. No reason to risk it.”

The Angels bullpen will now shift into a committee approach, with right-handed reliever Luis Garcia expected to handle high-leverage situations during the three-game set against the Rockies. The team is not placing Jansen on the injured list, and he remains active on the roster, with plans to return for the next home stand at sea level.

Article Continues Below

This isn’t the first time the 15-year veteran has skipped a trip to Denver due to health concerns. Dating back to his tenure with the Dodgers, he has consistently avoided pitching at Coors Field, which sits more than 5,000 feet above sea level. The reduced oxygen at high altitude can aggravate AFib symptoms and presents additional cardiovascular risks.

Given the Angels’ position at the bottom of the AL West and no playoff implications in sight, the organization is prioritizing long-term health over short-term innings. Jansen has appeared in 59 games this season, posting a 2.73 ERA with 27 saves and 52 strikeouts. The 37-year-old is under contract through 2026, and the club’s focus is clearly on protecting his availability for next year.

This move reinforces a health-first mentality while offering the Halos a chance to evaluate late-inning relief arms in one of baseball’s most challenging environments for pitchers. For the Angels, it’s a smart call in a season where there’s more to learn than to win.