The Los Angeles Angels have won seven of their last nine games and sit at 33-34. They are tied for second in the American League West behind the Houston Astros. Ahead of their weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Ron Washington made the decision to give Christian Moore his first shot in the big leagues. Moore's Major League Baseball debut comes as Los Angeles continues to work Mike Trout back into their lineup in a series that could help them close the gap in their division.

Moore takes over at second base for Luis Rengifo ahead of the series in Baltimore. The second baseman has excited fans in the minor leagues in 2025, slashing .350/.424/.575 through 20 games in Triple-A. The 22-year-old will have to wait to make his debut in Angel Stadium, though.

Moore joins names like Jac Caglianone and Cam Smith on the list of 2024 MLB rookies who have gotten their chance. Washington and the Angels hope that his introduction boosts the team's momentum.

After a hot start to their season, Los Angeles came back down to earth. However, they are still in the conversation in their division. After surviving without Trout, the Angels have started to make their move.

Article Continues Below

Moore comes in at a crucial point in the season. With the trade deadline looming, the team is evaluating all of their options. Rengifo is a veteran who could be expendable if Moore plays well. If he doesn't, Los Angeles could just send him right back down to the minor leagues.

While Moore's debut is exciting, Angels fans wonder which direction their team will go later this summer. After bringing in Jorge Soler, Washington and the organization made it seem like they want to try and contend. However, a record just below .500 leaves them a few games out of a wild card spot.

Regardless of what happens, Moore's debut will come this weekend as Rengifo gets rest. Washington and the team will know what they have in their top prospect by Monday.