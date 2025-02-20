The Los Angeles Angels have their 2025 Opening Day starting pitcher. According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Angels manager Ron Washington announced Yusei Kikuchi as the Opening Day starter, calling it an “obvious” decision.

Kikuchi signed a three-year, $63 million contract. The Angels have desperately needed to add reliable pitching over the years, and Kikuchi is set to lead the rotation in 2025.

Yusei Kikuchi earns Angels Opening Day starting pitcher honor

The 33-year-old left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners. After initially struggling in Seattle, Kikuchi made the All-Star team in 2021. He has since pitched with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

In 2024, Kikuchi split time between Toronto and Houston. He recorded an overall ERA of 4.05, however, Kikuchi pitched to a stellar 2.70 ERA with the Astros across 10 games. Kikuchi finished the season with 206 total strikeouts. He ended up earning a ninth place finish in American League Cy Young voting.

The Angels are looking to turn things around during the 2025 season. The Halos have not reached the postseason since 2014. LA's drought is even more surprising considering the fact that stars such as Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols have played for the team within the past 10 years. Trout, of course, has been with the Angels the entire time.

Los Angeles could make some noise in the standings in 2025. With that being said, the Angels still have no shortage of question marks on the roster. For example, Trout is among the best players in the game when healthy, but injuries have limited him in recent seasons.

The American League West is a winnable division, though. Teams such as the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners have plenty of uncertainty. The Houston Astros lost stars such as Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman via free agency and trades this offseason. The Athletics have improved, but they are not a serious contender yet.

In other words, the Angels may be able to compete in the division if they are able to stay healthy and perform up to their expectations.