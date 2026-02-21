The Los Angeles Angels have not reached the playoffs since 2014. That's pretty amazing considering that at one point the club had prime Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster together. With the team preparing for the 2026 campaign, one former MLB player blasted the owner of the franchise, Arte Moreno.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” former outfielder Kevin Pillar called out Moreno for allegedly not caring about the team. The 13-year veteran, who played 83 games for L.A. in 2024, believes the Angels should be one of the key organizations in the league and urged Moreno to sell the franchise.

“I don't think Arte Moreno realizes how great of an asset he has,” said Pillar. I got a chance to play there, and it is arguably one of the best places to play in baseball. Southern California. The Orange County, the weather is beautiful, the fans are very passionate, I mean, he doesn't realize what he has.

“Because if he really cared about winning, it would be such a destination for players to want to come and play,” continued Pillar. “It's just a matter of time. He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn't care about the Angels.”

"He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn't care about the Angels." If Arte Moreno truly prioritized winning, Anaheim would be a destination franchise, says @KPillar4. pic.twitter.com/7axAX8ywJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2026

Moreno became the owner of the Angels in 2003 after purchasing the franchise from the Walt Disney Company for about $184 million. It is believed the franchise could be worth nearly $3 billion in 2026.

We'll see how the new campaign plays out for the Angels. Despite the concerns about the organization, the roster does have some intriguing talent that could make things intriguing this season. Of course, Trout is still on the team, along with exciting young players such as shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Additionally, the front office added top prospect pitcher Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles and is taking a chance on former Cy Young Award candidate Alek Manoah. So, at the very least, the fans have something to root for, as there is some excitement on the roster.