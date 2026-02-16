As Spring Training continues, the Los Angeles Angels prepare for the 2026 season while making small moves. Now, the Halos have brought in an ex-All-Star to the team, according to MLB beat writer Jon Heyman.

“Adam Frazier to Angels. Minor deal with MLB camp invite,” Heyman wrote on X.

Frazier has been in baseball since the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. After debuting in 2016, he stayed with them until 2021, when they traded him to the San Diego Padres. Frazier signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2022. Then, he spent time with the Baltimore Orioles' minor league club in 2023. Frazier signed with the Kansas City Royals in 2024, returned to the Pirates in 2025, and was traded back to the Royals in 2025.

Frazier was an All-Star in 2021, when he was a starter for the National League. To this point, this is the only All-Star game appearance that he has made in his career.

Frazier hit .267 with seven home runs, 44 RBIs, and 44 runs over 134 combined games last season for the Pirates and Royals. Additionally, he had an on-base percentage of .319 with a slugging percentage of .365. It was an improvement from the 2024 season, when he hit .204 in 104 games. His performance in 2025 helped his chances of making the big-league club. With the Angels attempting to improve, they will look at all their options.