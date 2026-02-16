The Los Angeles Angels missed the playoffs again in 2025 for the 15th time in 16 seasons. They made some changes in the offseason, most notably trading Taylor Walls for Grayson Rodriguez, but still have low expectations for the season. Angels star Mike Trout doesn't want to hear it, though, as he is heading back to centerfield. Trout also revealed why he will not play in the World Baseball Classic this March, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Mike Trout says he’ll move back to playing CF this year. He also wanted to play in the WBC but insurance prevented him from playing, calling it disappointing,” Nightengale reported.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register added some context to the position change. “Mike Trout says he is playing center field again. He said playing right wasn’t comfortable and he felt like it was more running. Also said he feels good about where his swing is. He finished last season on a hot streak.”

Last year, Trout played right field when he was in the field, but spent most of his 130 games as the designated hitter. But because of the knee injury that pushed him to DH, his offensive upside was limited significantly. He had a .797 OPS, the worst of any full season in his career.

When Trout was out, Jo Adell manned centerfield for the Angels. While the former top prospect finally had his breakout season offensively, he was a disaster in the field. Adell's 37 homers overshadowed his -8 Outs Above Average, the worst among qualifying centerfielders.

As for the World Baseball Classic, Trout will certainly be missed by Team USA. He was a leader for the American team that finished second in 2023, striking out against Shohei Ohtani in the final at bat. Aaron Judge has taken the Captain America badge, and Roman Anthony was just named an injury replacement for Corbin Carroll.

The only way for the Angels to shock the world and make a playoff run is for Trout and Adell to be dominant on both sides of the ball. Then they have to get great pitching and win a lot of tough divisional games. It is an uphill battle for the Halos again, even with Monday's news.