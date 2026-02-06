The World Baseball Classic is just a month away, and the rosters are set for Team USA. However, there is a glaring omission: Mike Trout is not on the final roster. The reason could be related to his injury history, as one of the best hitters in MLB will likely not participate in the World Baseball Classic, according to ESPN writer Alden Gonzalez.

“Mike Trout, Team USA's captain in 2023, was deemed unlikely to be insured early in the process, a source said,” Gonzalez detailed in his article covering the World Baseball Classic.

Trout's injury history is lengthy and infamous, and has cost him 442 games, or approximately 45.5% of potential games, since the start of the 2019 season. After being one of MLB's best hitters for a while, things slowed down for him.

In 2019, he had a right foot injury that derailed his season. Trout did not have a designated injury during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Then, he had a strained right calf in 2021, which put him on the 60-day injured list. Trout had back inflammation and rib cage issues in the 2022 season. Next, he had a fractured left hamate bone, which caused him to miss even more time in 2023.

2024 was not much better for one of MLB's best hitters, as Trout sustained two left knee meniscus tears. Finally, he suffered a bone bruise and left knee soreness on the same knee that had the meniscus injuries.

Trout was a major player for Team USA in 2023, batting .296 with one home run, seven RBIs, and an OPS of .962. However, it does not appear he will have the opportunity to replicate that performance. Trout has attempted to stay healthy, and if he does not play for Team USA, he will focus on the Los Angeles Angels and the 2026 season. While some believe his future in Anaheim is in question, Trout will continue to play baseball to the best of his ability, whether it's for Team USA or for the Halos.