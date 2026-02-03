As the Los Angeles Angels are preparing to begin their Kurt Suzuki era, the franchise has been hoarding reclamation projects. Their latest signing comes in the form of a past Cincinnati Reds infielder.

The Angels have signed Jeimer Candelario to a minor league contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He will make $780,000 if he is in the majors. Not to fear for Candelario though, as the Reds are paying him $13 million in 2026 and a $2 million buyout in 2027.

Cincinnati awarded the infielder with a three-year, $45 million contract after a standout 2023 season between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, hitting .251 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs. Some cracks started to show in Candelario's Reds debut, as he hit .225 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs. However, things really flew off the rails in 2025.

Over just 22 games, Candelario hit .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He was subsequently released and signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. However, the infielder didn't return to the major leagues in 2025.

The Angels are at least hoping that Candelario still has some gas left in the tank. Over his 10 years in the major leagues, the infielder has hit .237 with 110 home runs and 384 RBIs. Working in his favor in terms of making an impact is the fact he can play both third and first base.

On a minor league deal, Los Angeles isn't risking too much bringing Candelario in. If he ends up re-finding his stride, then the Angels will have a diamond in the rough on their roster. And the Reds will mostly be paying for him.