The Los Angeles Angels are reuniting with Chris Taylor, who also played several years for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor's return to the Halos was reported Thursday night by MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Meanwhile, the deal has yet to be officially announced by the Angels, but Rhett Bollinger said that it is expected to be just a Minor League contract for the veteran utilityman.

The 35-year-old Taylor rejoins the Halos after appearing in only 30 games for the team in 2025, as he missed a ton of games due to injuries. He suffered a left-hand injury after getting hit by a pitch in June.

A month later, he had to be sidelined again after breaking the same hand while trying to make a defensive play in the outfield during a rehab assignment. He started the 2025 campaign with the Dodgers, who released him in May before getting signed by the Angels for the rest of the year.

A former All-Star during his time with the Dodgers, Taylor hit only .179/.278/.321 across 90 plate appearances for the Angels in 2025, adding two home runs and 10 RBIs. Including his 2025 numbers with the eventual World Series champions, Taylor slashed .186/.256/.301 through 125 plate appearances.

But the Angels aren't adding him primarily because of his offense. His defense and versatility are his bigger assets, and they could come in handy for the Angels, especially when someone goes down with an injury. He can play every position outside of shortstop and catcher, and saw action at second base, third base every outfield slot in 2025.