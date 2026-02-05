As Kurt Suzuki prepares to take over as manager, the Los Angeles Angels have been scouring the free agency market for any potential value. In their latest move, the Angels have found what they hope will be a bullpen boost.

Los Angeles is nearing a deal with Brent Suter, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. While the terms of his contract are not yet known, Suter is expected to receive a major league deal.

The left-hander spent the 2025 season with the Cincinnati Reds, appearing in 48 games. He posted a 4.52 ERA and a 53/18 K/BB ratio. Over his entire 10 years in the major leagues, Suter has registered a 3.57 ERA and a 496/153 K/BB ratio over 348 games.

Article Continues Below

Since 2021, the relief pitcher hasn't appeared in fewer than 47 games. That type of longevity certainly attracted the Angels. During the 2025 campaign, four pitchers reached that 47 game threshold. Two of them were Kenley Jansen and Brock Burke, who are no longer on the team. Another, Reid Detmers, seems poised to earn an opportunity in the starting rotation.

Los Angeles does have some potential in their bullpen with names like Tyler Stephenson and Drew Pomeranz. Still, the Angels finished the 2025 season ranked 28th in bullpen ERA with a 4.86 mark.

Suter obviously won't turn Los Angeles into world beaters over night all by himself. However, he gives the Angels a reliable, veteran option to help jump start their bullpen. They'll be relying on him to not only rack up innings, but produce results. Signed to a major league deal, Los Angeles is confident Suter will come through.