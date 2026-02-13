The Milwaukee Brewers are getting ramped up for spring training, and they recently made a move to add some depth to the team. They've made the decision to bring in Luis Rengifo on a one-year deal, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“Infielder Luis Rengifo has agreed to a one-year Major League deal with the Brewers, per source,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rengifo spent his seven-year MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels and played well with the clubhouse, and the hope is that he can help the Brewers. After struggling for some time last season, the three years before that, he was playing some of his best baseball on offense.

Last season, he slashed .238/.287/.431, and the three seasons before that, he slashed .273/.323./.431.

The Brewers had some holes to address on the team after trading Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. After the trade, general manager Matt Arnold spoke about how he feels good about the roster.

“Look, I mean, you talk about a lot of the infield depth that we have here. It's, you know, the, on top of, of Jet Williams and, uh, and Hamilton here, you also have Bryce Turing and, and Joey Ortiz, uh, in the mix, you know, we, we really liked the defense, uh, here for sure on our infield. Uh, but you also started looking at the future here with guys like Jesus my day and, um, you know, Cooper Pratt and Luke Adams and, um, Luis Pena and Andrew Fisher,” Arnold said.