There was a time when Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was arguably the most consistent player in the sport of baseball. Over the past few years, though, Trout has dealt with injury concerns. Overall, Trout's performance has also declined — possibly a result of dealing with various injuries. He has not hit a home run in 28 games despite crushing 20 across 115 games played in 2025. Trout's .234/.368/.420 slash line is underwhelming for his standards.

Regardless, Trout recently said he can still return to his former MVP-caliber level of play.

“No doubt,” Trout said of if he can still play at an MVP level, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “I know how I am, I know how I think. And I know how I prepare.”

A three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, Mike Trout simply isn't performing at that same superstar level anymore. At 34 years old, it remains to be seen if Trout can get back to playing an elite brand of baseball. At the very least, he has not lost confidence.

One has to imagine it's difficult to maintain motivation while playing for a team that can't get out of its own way. The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014. However, they have not been bad enough to enter a complete rebuild. As a result, the ball club has treaded water in mediocrity.

There was hope during the 2010's decade as stars such as Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani joined Trout in Anaheim. Those teams had some respectable starts to seasons, but longevity never occurred for a full campaign. The Halos were unable to turn things around.

Mike Trout has appeared in only one postseason in his career. Undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, Trout will be remembered for his tremendous individual accomplishments and loyalty once he retires in the future. But there is no question that Trout would love to avoid entering the conversation of one of the best players to never win a championship.

The Angels need to figure out their franchise direction sooner rather than later as Trout enters the back-half of his big league career.