The 2025 season is underway and the Los Angeles Angels hope Mike Trout can bounce back from his injury-riddled season a year ago. After bouncing back from a torn meniscus in 2024, the 33-year-old outfielder seemingly has high hopes for the season ahead.

In an interview with Chris Rose, who is an affiliate with Jomboy Media, Trout discussed finally getting healthy to play a full season with the Angels. However, Mike Trout asserted that he aims for an MVP-caliber season despite the outlook for the club.

“My expectations is to be like Mike Trout. I know what I'm capable of when I'm playing a full season. And that's MVP level.”

Just being healthy isn't enough for Mike Trout this year pic.twitter.com/jUZKfzRvOE — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) April 1, 2025

The Angels star has struggled with injuries in four of the previous five seasons. 2024 was the worst of it though, as Mike Trout played in just 29 games. When healthy, he's one of the best hitters in baseball but health has caused a downslope for the three-time MVP award winner.

He ended the 2024 season with a .220 batting average while recording a .325 OBP and 14 RBIs while hitting 10 home runs in a career-low 109 attempts at the plate. Through four games played in the 2025 season, Mike Trout is off to a slow start. The Angles would like to see his .077 batting average improve, as he's only recorded one hit in 13 attempts so far.

It's still incredibly early in the season as there is plenty of time for Trout to get back into the swing of things. He's having to shake off the rust after missing 133 games last season. But it's going to take a lot of work for him to get back to MVP-level play, as the last time he won the highly coveted award was in the 2019 season.

Mike Trout will have a chance to improve his statline on Tuesday when the Angels take on the St. Louis Cardinals. He's slated to hit from the three-hole and is playing right field for Los Angeles.