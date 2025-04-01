ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels-Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Angels are in a weird position through the first four games of this young MLB season. They have not looked especially strong so far. They aren't hitting the ball consistently. They are leaving a lot of runners on base. Yet, they are 3-1 because their pitching has really answered the bell in the first week of the 2025 campaign. They struggled throughout their series against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, but they won the series because their pitching was so good. They scored 1-0 and 3-2 wins over Chicago and overcame their lack of big hits. New closer Kenley Jansen stepped up, as did the rest of the Angels' relievers.

The Halos were able to continue to get a lot of big late-game outs on Monday in a close win over the St. Louis Cardinals. They fell behind early but got another exceptionally strong performance from their bullpen. Winning games without getting great hitting is, on one hand, a good sign, but the Angels — and MLB analysts — know that when they play better teams, they probably aren't going to come out of it on the right side. The Halos need to get a lot more from their offense, even though they are 3-1. The laws of averages are bound to catch up with them if they don't.

Angels-Cardinals Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Matthew Liberatore

Kyle Hendricks (0-0) gets a fresh start after many productive and successful years with the Chicago Cubs. We all know Hendricks is not a power pitcher. He has to be perfect with his location and his late movement in order to be effective. If he misses in the wrong spot, or if his pitches don't have the late bite needed to get hitters off balance, Hendricks can get hammered. Hendricks relies on late movement to cause hitters to not hit the ball squarely and barrel up the ball. If his pitches lack that extra component, they are meatballs begging to be crushed. It will be fascinating to see if Hendricks can remain a relevant, effective pitcher, or if his career has arrived at its natural endpoint.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) enters another season for the Cardinals, trying to give this team a consistent back-end rotation starter. Liberatore had some good moments last season but needs to become a pitcher who has more than just some good moments during the season. The Cardinals' starting rotation was a weakness last year. There's a lot riding on Liberatore making significant forward strides in 2025.

Here are the Angels-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +120

St Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Angels vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (Cardinals)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels' pitching has been a very pleasant surprise. The bullpen continues to be excellent. Those are very good reasons to pick the Angels, plus the fact that the Cardinals are due for some regression, which we began to see on Monday night in LA's win over St. Louis in the first game of this series. If you are skeptical of the Cardinals, you can fade them in this game.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals know Kyle Hendricks well from his time with the Chicago Cubs. They will have a good game plan against him, and if Hendricks is anything less than sharp, St. Louis should pound him. The Cardinals should feel good about their ability to score against Hendricks in an early-April game. Hendricks might have a good season, but he might need a few starts to settle into the 2025 campaign. That could be the difference which enables St. Louis to win this game comfortably.

Final Angels-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

We lean St. Louis but think this is a terrible game to bet on. Pass.

Final Angels-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals moneyline