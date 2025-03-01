The Los Angeles Angels are trying to ignite a new era of Halos baseball this year. They are relying heavily on a young core of players that includes Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel while also adding veterans like Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Kenley Jansen and Kyle Hendricks. Manager Ron Washington wanted some “real ballplayers,” and general manager Perry Minasian gave him some. But despite all the change in Anaheim, Mike Trout remains the centerpiece.

The future Hall of Famer has to prove he can stay on the field after playing just 266 games combined across the last three seasons. Make no mistake, though, he is still a major key to the franchise potentially ending its 10-plus-year playoff drought. And that is what drives Trout at this stage of his career. He wants to enjoy some October success, just like his former superstar teammate did in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason after spending six years with the Angels. He became the first player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a campaign and ultimately won a World Series championship with the Boys in Blue. Trout witnessed it all from the injured list, as he recovered from May knee surgery. The three-time MVP explained the conflicted feelings he felt seeing Ohtani climb the MLB mountaintop with the Dodgers.

“Anytime you see a guy leave and win a World Series, it's tough to see, but I'm happy for him,” Trout told MLB Network. “What he's done for the game, it's been incredible, and he's fun to watch. You can't argue that.”

Mike Trout is also fun to watch when healthy. The generational talent looks to remind people just how captivating he can be at full force.

Trout, Angels eye a rebirth in 2025

The 11-time All-Star is moving from center to right field in the hopes of playing a much greater number of games than he has of late. Trout is leaning on Torii Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove winner who is serving as the special assistant to Angels GM Perry Minasian, in order to get a better feel of the position change.

Fans will be patient with Trout's defense, just as long as they get to see him crush baseballs for an extended period of time. He belted 10 home runs in only 29 games last season and is just 22 shy of reaching 400 for his career. But beyond individual accolades, the nine-time Silver Slugger wants to experience the playoffs again.

He has registered just 12 postseason at-bats in 14 years. Watching Shohei Ohtani quench that competitive thirst is bound to leave a lasting impression on Trout. The Angels hope he can combine that strong source of motivation with a lucky bill of health during the 2025 campaign.