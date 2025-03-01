The Los Angeles Angels have suffered through several difficult years and many of their issues have been linked to injury problems suffered by superstar outfielder Mike Trout. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has been limited in each of the last four years. He played 36 games in 2021, 119 in '22, 82 in '23 and just 29 games last year.

Expand Tweet

While the Angels have had multiple problems in addition to Trout's injuries –including losing Shohei Ohtani during free agency to the cross-town Los Angeles Dodgers — not having the brilliant Trout in the lineup has been devastating. However, there is every reason to believe that Trout will be back in form in the 2025 season because he is healthy and he says his physical problems are behind him.

Moving to right field should help his career

Trout and the Angels hope that a move from playing centerfield to right field will have a huge impact on his ability to stay in the lineup. The 11-time All-Star and 9-time Silver Slugger did not remember that he had played right field early in his career until the team showed him videotape of his activity.

He also said that consulting with some retired veterans like Torii Hunter was a big help to him.

“It's been a good start so far. I am looking forward to it,” Trout said during an interview with the MLB Network's Greg Amsinger. “You still have to catch the ball and it comes at different angles. You also have to concern yourself with the wall. I have great mentors to talk to — like Torii — and coaches that can help prepare me to make that move.

“Torii made the move to right when I came up, so it makes it easier knowing that he did that as well. I will talk to him further when he gets here next week.

Trout took note of Ohtani's success with the Dodgers

Trout said that one of the reasons he is looking forward to getting back into action is seeing the success that Ohtani had last year and that the Dodgers brought home the World Series championship.

“Of course you take notice and it provides extra motivation,” Trout said. “Personally, I am happy for him (Ohtani). What he's done for the game is incredible and you can't help but appreciate what he's done.

Trout is clearly a game-changing player when healthy. He won his first MVP award in 2014 when he slashed .287/.377/.561 while bashing 36 home runs and driving in a league-high 111 runs. He also led the American League by scoring 115 runs.

Trout followed up with a 41-homer, 90-RBI season in 2015 and he won his second MVP award in 2016 when he slashed .315/.441/.550 with 29 homers and 100 RBI along with a league-high 123 runs scored.