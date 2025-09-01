Baseball fans held their breath on Sunday when Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward crashed into the out-of-town scoreboard at Daikin Park. The scoreboard was covered by a metal fence, which received criticism before the game against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, the situation was brought to national attention for the worst reason.

Ward went face-first into the fence on Sunday against the Astros. He struggled to get to his feet, but was able to stand. He immediately motioned to the bullpen upon standing. Angels reliever Andrew Chafin came out with a towel to help stop the bleeding on Ward's face.

Scary scene here in Houston. Hopefully Taylor Ward is OK. (Just last night after the game, he and Jo Adell were talking about how dangerous it can be to hit that that out of town scoreboard wrong.) pic.twitter.com/P6yAzKLCtx — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a very scary moment for the Angels star. However, it does appear he avoided serious injury. Ward is said to be all good, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum.

“Connected with Taylor Ward tonight. It's all good news. He's doing well. Had a nasty cut above his right eye, but it was stitched up. A best case scenario after what we saw on the field earlier today,” Blum said on Sunday night.

Interim Angels manager Ray Montgomery mentioned Ward had a cut above his eye after hitting the fence. “Obviously, he hit the wall pretty good,” the Halos skipper said, via Astros beat reporter Matt Kawahara. “He’s got a cut above his eye. So I think he’s just getting re-evaluated and maybe going to the hospital to get some stitches.”

Ward is having the best season of his career to this point. The 31-year-old has hit 30 home runs and 94 RBI to this point, with both marks representing career highs. The Angels star is slashing .228/.315/.477 in 133 games.

The Angels will play one more game against the Astros in Houston. Following this contest, they will begin a series against the Kansas City Royals. Hopefully, Ward can return to the field sooner rather than later with no further complications.