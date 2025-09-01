It was a major scare for Los Angeles Angels fans when Taylor Ward crashed face-first into the left-field wall while chasing down a fly ball. The incident happened in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros, leaving the outfielder with a visible cut that required immediate medical attention before he was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Ward was tracking a deep drive off the bat of Ramón Urías when he turned and collided directly with the corner of the scoreboard. The impact was so severe that the medical staff rushed to attend to him. Ward managed to take a few steps toward the bullpen before being assisted and eventually taken off the field.

Now, the news was far more encouraging than initially feared. Ward required about 20 stitches above his right eye but was cleared of a concussion, according to Jeff Fletcher X post.

The outfielder said he was able to sleep well the night after the collision and believes he’ll only need a couple of days of rest before returning to the lineup. The diagnosis was described as a “best-case scenario,” bringing relief to a clubhouse that had feared the worst.

Despite the gash, Ward remained in good spirits, expressing optimism about getting back on the field soon. He explained that while the cut was serious, he avoided major complications and is focused on recovery.

Interim manager Ray Montgomery praised Ward’s effort, Jo Adell added that the collision shook the team, but emphasized that Ward was “doing exactly what he’s supposed to do” in trying to make the catch.

“He’s doing everything he’s supposed to be doing,” Jo Adell said. “He’s grinding, trying to make a play, and something as stupid as that puts him down. He’s got a gash on his forehead. We’re running over to see if he’s OK, and it’s like ‘What is he supposed to do? Not be aggressive on the play? He’s supposed to go out there and do what he can to make a play. We were all shook up about it. I mean, you could hear his head hit from everywhere in the stadium if you were even remotely close. It was unfortunate. He’ll be all right, though,” he added, according to MLB.com.

For now, the medical update provides relief for both the Angels and their fans, as Ward avoided what could have been a long-term absence.