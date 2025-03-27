A year ago, Ryan Johnson was pitching as a junior at Dallas Baptist University. Now, without having thrown a single professional pitch in the minor leagues, he’s officially a Major Leaguer. The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday that Johnson, their 2024 second-round draft pick, has made the Opening Day roster. It’s a rare and rapid rise — Johnson is only the 24th player in MLB history to debut without any minor league experience, and the first since Garrett Crochet in 2020.

“Not even now do I really think it’s possible,” Johnson said. “There wasn’t ever a point where I was like, ‘I’m close.’ It never even crossed my mind.”

Despite the whirlwind ascent, the 22-year-old right-hander earned his spot with a strong spring, logging a 3.97 ERA with 10 strikeouts and just one walk in 11 1/3 innings. Johnson even struck out Shohei Ohtani — the superstar whose departure in free agency helped the Angels acquire the compensatory draft pick they used to select him.

“He proved that he matured, even though he hadn’t had any professional experience,” manager Ron Washington said. “He throws strikes, he’s not afraid, and he makes adjustments. We didn’t give him anything, he took the job.”

Ryan Johnson couldn't believe he broke camp with the Angels

The news came during a straightforward meeting with Washington and general manager Perry Minasian, and Johnson could hardly believe it.

“Wash and Perry in there, just sat me down and [said], ‘Here it is, you made the team,’” Johnson recalled. “Just a surreal moment, just unreal. I came back here [to the clubhouse], texted so many people I know, my wife, like, ‘Hey, I just did this.’ It’s crazy.”

Johnson joins a bullpen headlined by veteran closer Kenley Jansen and flamethrower Ben Joyce. While the long-term vision is for Johnson to start, the Angels believe his current arsenal — including a fastball that touches triple digits and a wipeout slider — makes him a valuable weapon in relief.

“He’s earned it,” Minasian said. “He’s pitched very well all spring. He’s handled himself like a pro. Work ethic is exactly what we expected out of the draft. We feel like he’s got weapons for both sides, and he’s somebody that can help us win baseball games.”

Washington was equally confident in Johnson’s composure. “Special kids come through the pipe sometimes,” he said. “We feel Johnson is special. It’s up to him now to go out there between the white lines and prove us right.”

The Angels have quickly built a reputation for fast-tracking top college players to the big leagues. Johnson now joins Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Chase Silseth in a growing list of Angels prospects to make the jump in under a year — or, in Johnson’s case, no time at all.