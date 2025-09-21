Mike Trout achieved a historic feat in the Los Angeles Angels' matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Going into the game, Trout was approaching the career milestone of 400 home runs. Only 58 players have accomplished the feat throughout MLB history, emphasizing the importance of him pulling off a homer at any point this season.

It took a while for Trout to get it, but he finally got it during the top of the eighth inning. He blasted the solo shot to center field as the ball soared up to 485 feet in the air, giving the Angels their third run of the night.

BREAKING: MIKE TROUT HITS CAREER HOME RUN NO. 400 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2sn9SjtPFr — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Mike Trout, Angels played against Rockies

Article Continues Below

Mike Trout has cemented himself in MLB history with his 400th home run. Helping the Angels beat the Rockies 3-0 was simply the cherry on top.

Los Angeles didn't get many hits throughout the contest, only landing six hits. Despite this, three of them ended up being home runs from Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel and Trout during the second, sixth and eighth frames.

The Angels' bullpen was remarkable effective against the Rockies' offense. They only conceded five hits and one walk after 30 at-bats, having solid form and composure on the mound. Kyle Hendricks earned the win as he lasted seven innings, striking out five batters while allowing three hits. Meanwhile, Luis Garcia obtained the save for his second of the year.

Los Angeles improved to a 70-85 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL West Division standings. They are three games behind the Athletics and nine games behind the Texas Rangers.

The Angels will prepare for their series finale against the Rockies. The contest will take place on Sept. 21 at 3:10 p.m. ET.