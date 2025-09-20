Years of mismanagement and front office incompetence has led to the shocking downfall of the Colorado Rockies. They've never been the team with the biggest payroll, but they were at least competitive in the mid-2010s. But now, they've fallen so far off a cliff that one year after the Chicago White Sox set records for modern day putridity, the Rockies threatened to one-up them with their miserable and lifeless baseball.

But the Rockies can at least take comfort in the fact that they are not going to end the 2025 season with the worst win-loss record over a full campaign in the modern era. By taking a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, the Rockies earned their 42nd win of the season in 154 games — giving them one more victory than the 2024 White Sox earned all season.

Their win-loss tally in 2025 is by far going to be the Rockies' worst record in franchise history. And it can be downright amazing to witness, just from a sheer absurdity standpoint, how nothing is changing for Colorado. It seems like no matter how hard they try this decade, nothing they do seems to work.

Whenever a team is as bad as the Rockies are in 2025, it's tempting to say that there is nowhere else to go but up. Perhaps that is true. But this Rockies team is getting worse and worse every year, and at this point, there doesn't appear to be light at the end of the tunnel.

In 2021, they won 74 games. That number went down to 68 in 2022, even further in 2023 when they won just 59 games, and then they improved by two games in 2024 when they recorded 61 victories.

On the bright side, this has given them plenty of chances to draft blue-chip prospects who could help turn the franchise around. But here they remain, languishing at the bottom of the MLB totem pole.

Article Continues Below

Rockies' immediate future looks bleak despite win vs. Angels

To put into perspective just how bad the 2025 Rockies have been, their second-best position player in terms of WAR (per Fangraphs) is Ryan McMahon. McMahon has been playing for the New York Yankees for nearly two months. Their best pitcher, Kyle Freeland, is sporting a 5.14 ERA.

But there are at least positives for the Rockies to hold on to. Hunter Goodman is a legitimately good player, and they at least have a few prospects in the pipeline who could emerge into superstar talents.