Los Angeles Angels’ third baseman Yoan Moncada overcame a thumb injury in time for Opening Day. However, he didn’t fully heal from the deep bruise sustained in spring training and now the ailment will sideline him early in the 2025 season.

Los Angeles placed Moncada on the 10-day IL Thursday with a right thumb strain, per Angels reporter Jeff Fletcher on X. In a related move, the team called veteran infielder J.D. Davis up from the minors.

Moncada originally injured his thumb in mid-March. He suffered a deep bone bruise from hitting his hand on his glove too hard. While his status for the start of the season was in doubt, Moncada managed to make the Opening Day roster.

He appeared as a pinch-hitter in the season-opener and started at third base in the Angels’ second game, making his LA debut against his former team, the Chicago White Sox. Moncada delivered against Chicago, driving in the winning run with an eighth inning single.

The Angels must move forward with Yoan Moncada sidelined

However, Moncada has only appeared in eight of the Angels’ 12 games this season. And he’s gotten off to a slow start at the plate. He’s slashing .190/.370/.286 with zero home runs, four RBI, six walks and eight strikeouts.

The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason. He spent the previous eight years with the White Sox. Injuries have been a consistent problem for Moncada as he’s missed 296 games over the last four seasons, including being sidelined for 150 contests last year when the White Sox set the record for the most losses in baseball history.

Moncada has dealt with hip, oblique, hamstring, foot and back issues just since 2021. The toll the injuries have taken on his body prevented him from reproducing his offensive production from 2019, which earned him a five-year, $70 million extension from the White Sox.

Moncada received a mixed reaction from fans in his return to Chicago. But he was not bothered by the lack of support. His absence from the Angels’ lineup will allow the team to play hot-hitting Kyren Paris at second base and veteran Luis Rengifo at third. Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson will cover shortstop while Zach Neto continues to rehab from shoulder surgery.