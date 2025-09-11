The Los Angeles Angels are playing out the string of another lost season. They are 69-77, nine games out of the final Wild Card spot, likely extending their playoff drought to 11 seasons. The Angels have Mike Trout on a massive contract, but his poor season is sounding alarm bells within the organization. Sam Blum with The Athletic has more on the concern within the organization.

“Mike Trout has been Mike Trout in name only this season. A good player, but nowhere near great. Getting back to himself, his old self, has appeared less and less likely, even though he believes it can happen,” Blum reported. “Trout is owed around $190 million by the Angels through 2030, and there is concern within the organization about further offensive decline.”

The three-time MVP spoke on his motivations for the remainder of his contract. “I’ve got (five) more years on the contract,” Trout said. “That’s what fuels me. I feel like I’ve got a lot left in my tank. And I know when it’s right, I can be the best.”

Article Continues Below

Trout has played 115 games this year, the most since 2022, but the offensive stats are dreadful. His .234 batting average is sixth among Angels players with at least 70 games played. 20 homers is nice, but his power has stalled, with a career-long homerless drought continuing on Wednesday. For $37.1 million per year, Trout is not delivering.

Trout has been dealt terrible injury luck in his career, taking him out of the outfield this year. The contract will hamper the Angels' ability to put a contending team around him, and they have an extra hole to fill with Trout as the DH. While his three MVPs will send him to Cooperstown, his lack of playoff appearances and late-career injuries define the late stages of his career.

The Angels head to Seattle for three against the Mariners starting on Friday.