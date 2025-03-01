Dave Roberts is gaining more of a feel for the 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers. The manager is blessed with a lineup that looks like an MLB All-Star roster. But he identified two areas of uncertainty in spring training.

The uncertainty doesn't surround the two notable injuries on the Dodgers. Including all-star catcher Will Smith. The two-time World Series champion skipper shared that the Dodgers are stacked everywhere except two spots, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register Saturday. Roberts revealed which areas L.A. isn't clear on.

“Dave Roberts today said Dodgers position-player roster/lineup seems ‘very clear everywhere but CF and 2B,'” Plunkett revealed via X, referring to center field and second base as the remaining positions of uncertainty.

Roberts then received a subsequent question involving how he'd go about the center field/second base situation.

“Asked if the CF-2B picture had changed since team arrived in spring training: ‘We’re still sussing it out. It’s pretty similar. Good question.'”

Who Dave Roberts should consider at both positions of need

Fans immediately fired off one suggestion to Roberts on social media. They feel Roberts should roll with Tommy Edman at second base.

Edman serves as a utility player and outfielder on the Dodgers' roster. But the former Stanford Cardinal has experience lining up at second before. He once earned the 2021 Gold Glove Award as the National League's top defensive second baseman. That came during his St. Louis Cardinals run.

Edman arrived to L.A. on July 29, 2024 in a three-team deal involving the Dodgers, Cards and Chicago White Sox. He blasted the two-run home run in Game 6 against the New York Mets — catapulting the Dodgers to the World Series.

Andy Pages and Kike Hernandez rose as two more options among fans. The 33-year-old Hernandez has lined up at every position except catcher — making him ideal for both the CF and 2B need.

Pages surfaces as a younger CF option. The 24-year-old Cuban native earned a start at center field on April 16 against the Washington Nationals. Pages didn't appear in any batting or fielding action during the World Series. But Roberts can consider handing him early season reps at CF to build his confidence in the MLB.