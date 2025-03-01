Los Angeles Dodgers players Will Smith and Evan Phillips have both been dealing with injury concerns. On Saturday, the catcher and relief pitcher provided updates on their injury statuses.

“I'm very optimistic about the direction I'm heading,” Phillips said, via David Vassegh of Dodger Talk. “I feel fully healthy, just not built up.”

Phillips, a veteran reliever, has reportedly thrown three bullpens so far in spring training. The right-handed hurler is hoping to return and stay healthy for Los Angeles in 2025. When he is on top of his game, Phillips is one of the better relief options in the sport.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Smith's injury update.

“Will Smith said the bone bruise is on his left ankle,” Ardaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Rolled it in June during a series in New York on a slide. The issue only bothers him while running and he said his second half was more due to mechanical issues with his swing, but was surprised the ankle has lingered.”

Smith is hopeful that the injury will not deter his performance. The All-Star catcher is set to play a pivotal role with this Dodgers ball club once again in 2025. His lingering injury is obviously far from ideal, but Smith does not seem to believe that it will have an impact on his offensive performance.

Dodgers' injury concerns something to monitor in spring training

The Dodgers feature plenty of roster depth, but Will Smith and Evan Phillips are still important to the team's overall success. Phillips seems to be trending in the right direction. Smith does not appear to be overly concerned about his injury. Both updates are seemingly positive for the most part, although Smith's lingering issue is fairly concerning.

The Dodgers will continue to monitor and provide injury updates on both players' statuses as spring training moves forward.