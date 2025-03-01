The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans won't have to wait much longer to see Roki Sasaki in action, as manager Dave Roberts announced that the highly anticipated Japanese pitching sensation will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Sasaki will follow fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is scheduled to start the game and pitch up to four innings before Sasaki enters in a predetermined role.

This outing marks a significant moment for the 23-year-old right-hander, who has generated immense buzz since signing with the Dodgers in the offseason. With a dominant track record in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), where he posted a 2.10 ERA and struck out 505 batters across 394 2/3 innings, Sasaki arrives in Los Angeles with sky-high expectations. His elite fastball and sharp secondary pitches have already drawn attention during bullpen sessions and live batting practice at Camelback Ranch.

Roberts and the Dodgers’ coaching staff are carefully managing Sasaki’s workload as he transitions to Major League Baseball. Earlier this week, he threw three innings in a simulated game against Chicago White Sox prospects. While the results weren’t overwhelming, Roberts emphasized that Sasaki is still adjusting to the major league environment.

“This is kind of where we expected him to be,” Roberts said. “His words, he’s not a finished product. We feel the same way. But just seeing how his pitch mix plays against major league hitters, that’s going to keep adding confidence for him.”

Tuesday’s debut will serve as a key checkpoint in Sasaki’s development as he prepares for a crucial role in the Dodgers’ rotation. With the team set to open the regular season against the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on March 18-19, the expectation is that both Yamamoto and Sasaki will be lined up to pitch in Japan. Yamamoto is projected to start the opener, while Sasaki is likely to take the mound in Game 2.

Sasaki’s transition to MLB is a highly anticipated storyline for the Dodgers and the league as a whole. Despite his relative inexperience—having made just 64 starts over four seasons in Japan—the right-hander possesses elite-level stuff that could make him an immediate impact player in Los Angeles. His ability to adjust to major league hitters, maintain command, and handle the increased workload will be crucial in determining how quickly he ascends into a prominent role for the Dodgers.

Roberts remains optimistic about Sasaki’s growth and is confident that the young pitcher will continue to make strides as he gains experience. “Right now, he’s got a good routine with our strength guys, our pitching guys. He’s getting really acclimated to Major League Baseball. He’s in a good spot,” Roberts said.

As the countdown to Opening Day continues, Sasaki’s upcoming start against the Reds will provide the first glimpse of his talent on an MLB stage. With his electric arm and the backing of one of baseball’s most well-run organizations, the Dodgers hope that Sasaki’s debut is just the beginning of a long and successful career in the major leagues.