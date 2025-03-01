Bobby Miller’s swift return to the mound is a promising sign for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they continue spring training. The young pitcher took a frightening line drive to the head during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. Thankfully, Miller was able to walk off the field on his own two feet. For now, the ace remains in concussion protocol.

Though the hit was a jarring moment, Miller was quickly assessed and the team decided on a short break for the 25-year-old pitcher. Just a week later, Miller is back on the mound for his first bullpen session since the incident. This marked a key moment in his recovery, per David Vassegh.

The bullpen session looked to go smoothly, with Miller showing no signs of lingering effects from the hit. It was a reassuring development for both him and the Dodgers, who are eager to have their pitcher be ready and healthy.

Miller had been showing strong potential before the injury. His ability to bounce back so quickly reflects both his resilience and his readiness to return to form. It’s a relief for the Dodgers that the injury didn’t sideline him for an extended period. As of now, they are looking to get him back into action right away.

While it’s still early in spring training, Miller’s return to the mound is encouraging. The Dodgers have high hopes for him as a key part of their pitching rotation this season. Seeing him back on track so soon after the scare is a good sign. Now, the team is focused on getting their players ready for the regular season.

With Miller now back in action, they can continue their preparations without missing a beat. If all goes well, Miller’s quick recovery could allow him to make his return to spring training sooner than we think.