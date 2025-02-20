The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed a massive scare during their Thursday spring training contest. Pitcher Bobby Miller absorbed a scary hit to his head on the mound.

Miller took a baseball to the right side of his head while facing the Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch. The Cubs' left-handed batter smacked Miller's pitch down the middle during the top of the third inning of their spring contest at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. The line drive hit 106 miles per hour, per Fox Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

Miller fell right away after sustaining the hit and clutched his head with both hands. The hit was so powerful that Miller lost his hat after taking the comebacker. The Dodgers immediately attended to him.

Fortunately, Miller was able to walk off under his power. He rolled to one knee before walking off under his power. Miller was applauded for walking away from the scary moment.

How Dodgers fared after scary Bobby Miller hit

Miller never went back into the pitching lineup afterward as a precaution. The Dodgers were up 3-0 before the scary moment occurred.

The Cubs then led 6-3 thanks to a six-run explosion in the third. Chicago blasted seven hits to help spark the rally.

Miller is entering his third MLB season in L.A. He started in 13 games for the World Series champions. Miller finished with a 2-4 record on the mound. He struck out 59 total batters while surrendering 69 hits. Miller also allowed 53 runs and delivered an ERA of 8.52.

The right-handed pitcher won more games during his Dodgers debut of 2023. Miller claimed 11 victories while only taking four losses on the hill. He started in 22 total games in '23. He also fanned 119 total batters.

The 25-year-old came to the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft as the 29th overall pick. The former Louisville Cardinals pitcher eventually signed a $2.2 million signing bonus. However, he never got to play in the minor league system due to the pandemic.